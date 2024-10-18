 Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'

Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'

The yet-to-be-titled movie is slated to release in 2025 and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Ananya Panday is on a roll, basking in the success of her recently released projects, CTRL and Call Me Bae! Now, the actress is all set to join hands with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan for the highly anticipated film about C Sankaran Nair, focusing on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is slated to release in 2025 and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies announced their upcoming film and stated that it will be based on real events from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat.

Check out the official announcement:

Read Also
'It's Very Scary': Ananya Panday Says Government Regulation Only Solution To Stop Deepfake Videos Of...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'
Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'
Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot
Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot
Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data
Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data
Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes
Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi...

Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi...

Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community

Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community

Yo Yo Honey Singh Throws Shade At Badshah's Rap On Indian Idol 15 Amid 15-Year-Long Fued: 'Aise...

Yo Yo Honey Singh Throws Shade At Badshah's Rap On Indian Idol 15 Amid 15-Year-Long Fued: 'Aise...

One Direction Members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Pay Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne: 'Can't...

One Direction Members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Pay Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne: 'Can't...

FPJ Exclusive: 'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnois,' Says Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali

FPJ Exclusive: 'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnois,' Says Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali