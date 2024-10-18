Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'

Ananya Panday is on a roll, basking in the success of her recently released projects, CTRL and Call Me Bae! Now, the actress is all set to join hands with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan for the highly anticipated film about C Sankaran Nair, focusing on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.
The yet-to-be-titled movie is slated to release in 2025 and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies announced their upcoming film and stated that it will be based on real events from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat.
Check out the official announcement:
