 Aditya Narayan REACTS To Hitting Fan & Throwing His Phone Away During Concert: 'I Am Answerable To...'
Singer Aditya Narayan took a fan's phone at a concert in Bhilai and tossed it into the crowd.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Aditya Narayan, son of Udit Narayan, hit the headlines recently after he took a fan's phone at Rungta R2 College's concert in Bhilai, Chattisgarh, and tossed it into the crowd. Ever since netizens have been slamming him for his behaviour.

Reacting to the concert row, Narayan told Times Now, "Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That's all."

Talking about the incident, the event manager revealed that a fan in the crodwd was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop.

"He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward," he added.

Further, the organiser stated that singer Darshan Raval has also refused to perform at college events due to such incidents.

