Aditi Sharma Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Sarwar Ahuja: 'Those Tiny Feet, Mesmerising Fragrance...' (PHOTOS)

Popular actress Aditi Sharma has welcomed her second baby, a girl, with her husband, actor Sarwar Ahuja. On Monday, the actress shared stunning photos from her pregnancy photoshoot while announcing the joyous news to her fans. Aditi penned a heartfelt note that read, "Dear baby girl, Before you even entered this world, please know you were anticipated, prayed for, loved, cherished, and wanted.."

"She’s here and she’s fabulous.. Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu’s and boo boo’s and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead. Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds. Love," wrote Aditi.

Check it out:

Aditi's announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with several pouring in love from all corners in the comments section. Shakti Arora wrote, "So cute... Congratulations both of you. God bless," Karan V Grover commented, "Congratulations, mummy and daddy and big bhaiyya." Neha Saxena wrote, "Congratulations." Surbhi Chandna added, "Wowww big congratulations."

Aditi and Sarwar have a son named Sarta Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Aditi was last seen in the television serial Katha Ankahee. It was Hindi adaptation of Turkish series One Thousand and One Nights, which was inspired by Arabian Nights. The serial also starred Adnan Khan in the lead.

Earlier, Aditi has starred in several serials including India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Lakhon Mein Ek - Venkatlaxmi, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and a few others.

Aditi has also done Bollywood movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, and Saat Uchakkey.