Aditi Rao Hydari Receives Luggage 45 Hours After Slamming 'Worst' Heathrow Airport, Thanks British Airways Staff For Helping Her

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has revealed that she received her luggage after two days from UK's Heathrow Airport. For those unversed, the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress shared her ordeal on social media and had even slammed the airport authorities for not helping her.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Aditi shared a video to celebrate the return of her luggage after over 45 hours. She is seen jumping in joy while posing with the suitcase. Aditi also thanked employees of British Airways for helping her find her suitcase.

Along with the video, she wrote, "45 hours later… Dekho woh aa gaya! 🥰❤️🧿 Thank you so so so much #SabinaFernandes and @cyneracrasto for finding my suitcase… I made it to work on time. I hope @british_airways knows how lucky they are to have you on their team… grateful and beyond, I hope I can meet you soon and thank you in person with a big hug 🤗 Ps- Sandy you are the greatest… nuff said."

On June 26, Aditi had opened up about the ordeal she faced at Heathrow Airport. Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the actress had called the airport 'worst' and revealed that instead of helping her, the airport officials asked her to contact the airline to get her luggage.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of the empty luggage belt and wrote, "#Heathrow chaos x 10000. 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! @heathrow_airport Worst."

Reacting to her story, the official Instagram account of the airport had sent her a long text message in which they asked her to contact the airlines for the luggage. The message read, "Hi there, we are sorry to learn that your luggage is delayed, As airlines employ their own grounds team, and baggage handlers, Heathrow have no control over the baggage handling process. So we would recommend contacting your chosen airline for further information, you can contact your airline using the information on our website."

Aditi shared a screenshot of the chat on her story and wrote, "Heathrow washed their hands off any answers @british_airways ?????? Hour 3 and ticking." In the third story, Aditi revealed that she didn't receive her luggage even after six hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is currently basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed the role of Bibbojaan. The show also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman, Pratibha Ranta, Fardeen Khan and others.

Aditi will next be seen in films like Lioness and Gandhi Talks. However, nothing has been announced officially by the makers yet.