Adipurush: Telangana To Have Shows Begin At 4 AM, Ticket Prices Hiked |

With each passing day, the buzz and anticipation surrounding Adipurush is growing stronger. The magnum opus, directed by Om Raut is all set to release on June 16, 2023, across the globe. Advance booking opened on Sunday and witnessed an incredible surge as fans eagerly tried to secure their seats for this grand spectacle.

As per sources, hundreds of people are forming queues outside theaters in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pune, Aurangabad, and Harayana indicating a high possibility of Adipurush running house full for many shows. Latest reports reveal that the Telangana government has issued an order to allow special shows at 4 am. Besides that, it has been mentioned that single-screen theatres can increase the ticket price by Rs 50 in addition to the actual ticket cost for three days starting from June 16.

Fans have been mesmerized by the trailers and other glimpses from the film, and they are determined not to miss out on the grandeur of Adipurush on its release day. The theatre owners are pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed to see such massive crowds gathering around cinema halls, eagerly purchasing tickets for the film.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.