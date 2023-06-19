Adipurush: Mumbai Police Provides Security To Manoj Muntashir After He Receives Death Threats

Mumbai Police on Monday (June 19) reached Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir's office to record his statement as he requested safety and protection citing 'threat to life'. As the uproar against Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's latest film intensified, the writer had reportedly received death threats.

Effigies of Manoj Muntashir were also burnt in different parts of the country and protestors demanded that the film must be banned within three days.

Irked over the controversial dialogues and the portrayal of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan in the film, Kshatriya Karni Sena in a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to kill the film’s director Om Raut, and Muntashir.

From film critics to audiences, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over dialogues like 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. While some social media users felt it was inappropriate, others said it did not fit the genre of the film.

Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the big screens on June 16.

On Sunday, Manoj Muntashir shared a lengthy post on Twitter and stated that the makers of Adipurush have decided to change the controversial dialogues that hurt the sentiments of the audience.

Adipurush Controversy

Adipurush released amid much fanfare across the country and received mixed reviews from critics and fans upon its release.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

Not just that, but makers have also been accused of offering money to netizens in exchange for taking down their negative reviews and sharing positive feedback about the film.

The film also stars Vatsal Sheth, Devdatta Nage and Sonal Chauhan among others.