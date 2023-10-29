 Adele Pauses Las Vegas Concert To Pay 'Emotional' Tribute To Matthew Perry: 'Will Remember Chandler Bing For Life' (WATCH)
Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles. He was found dead in a hot tub at his residence at the age of 54. The news of his demise left the entire country in shock.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the television sitcom Friends. The show also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Recently, Adele paid an 'emotional' tribute to Matthew during her concert in Las Vegas. She paused the show and talked about Perry's iconic portrayal of Chandler. "I'll remember that character for the rest of my life. He's probably the best comedic character of all time," she said.

Check it out:

Dressed as Morticia Adams for the Halloween weekend performance, Adele added, “One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression. He would do it all the time to make us laugh, and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler.”

It was no secret that Matthew had addiction struggles over the years. In the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he opened up about his years of struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

Talking about the same, Adele said, He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave."

