Actress Nora Fatehi Summoned In ₹200 Crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case, Asked To Appear Before Delhi Court As Prosecution Witness

Actress Nora Fatehi Summoned In ₹200 Crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case, Asked To Appear Before Delhi Court In November As Prosecution Witness |

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has once again found herself in the spotlight in connection with the Rs. 200 crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress has reportedly been summoned by a Delhi court to appear as a prosecution witness in the case. Her name features in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the matter.

According to a report by ANI, Nora hs been asked to appear before the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on November 2, 2026. She has been called to depose as a witness in the ongoing proceedings. Notably, being summoned as a prosecution witness does not mean that the actress has been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

The case has previously brought Nora's name into the investigation over her alleged interactions with people associated with Sukesh and luxury gifts she reportedly received through his associates. However, the actress has consistently denied any involvement in money laundering or other illegal activities. Her representatives had earlier maintained that she was a victim in the matter and had cooperated with the investigating agencies.