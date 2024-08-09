Actress Nikkita Ghag Breaks Internet With Naked Photoshoot, Calls It 'Joy Of Dressing'

Nikkita Ghag | Instagram

Actress Nikkita Ghag is known for her work in series such as Bekaaboo 3, Fuh Se Fantasy, Nashila Husn, and more. The actress has always been in the news for her bold fashion statements and scenes on web shows. Showcasing her latest bold move, she took to internet by storm with her naked photoshoot.

The Ishq Aur Desire actress looked fierce with her bold choices in fashion. In the topless photoshoot, she can be seen wearing the half-beige trench coat showcasing her naked body. She complimented the half-open photoshoot with diamond accessories, black nail colour, and boots. Nikkita nailed the look with a top pony style and glittery shimmer makeup. Sharing the pictures she captioned the post, "The joy of dressing is an art."

Her photoshoot exudes grace, elegance and unwavering confidence to captivate her fans. The naked photoshoot grabbed the attention of the audience, while some praised the other, the other trolled her for the look. One of the users wrote, "Equally, the art of undressing is a greater art and joy."

Another user commented, "Pura hi dikha de itna bhi kyu baki rakha."

The third user wrote, "Ye sab kya dekhna pad raha hai Achha he mein andha hu."

"Sensual with heart emoji", the comment reads.

With her latest photoshoot, she set an example for her fans to be brave bold with their choices, and take the risk to be the trendsetter in the industry.

On the work front, Nikkita ventured into production with her show Anandi on Disney Plus Hotstar. She was last seen in Alt's Pyaar Ka Bazaar(Car-O-Bar). Along with her, the show stars Hemanshi Ruparel, Darsh Prajapati, and Mohit Duseja in pivotal roles. The show story revolves around two brothers Yuvaan and Yash, who are in a bus business seeking success. However, the story has a twist in the tale when they get involved with a political family leading to a tragedy.