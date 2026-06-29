Actress Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Businessman Vaishak's Suicide In Her Home, Disables Comments On Instagram

Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda shared her first public statement following the death of businessman and her close friend, Vaishak. In an emotional note posted on social media, the actress opened up about her grief, requested privacy for everyone affected by the tragedy, and appealed to people to stop spreading speculation.

According to reports, Vaishak died by suicide at the apartment where Krishi lived. However, the actress was reportedly not at the residence at the time and was attending a meditation programme near Mahadevapura.

Breaking her silence days after the incident, Krishi admitted that she never expected to issue a public statement during such a painful time.

"I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world," she wrote.

The actress explained that she had initially chosen to remain silent, but the growing speculation and repeated questions directed at her, her friends and both families compelled her to speak.

She wrote, "With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart, someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."

Revealing that she had already been dealing with emotional struggles before the tragedy, she added, "I have been carrying pain for a long time, and now I find myself grieving yet another unimaginable loss. It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way."

"What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story."

Thanking friends and well-wishers for their support, the actress said she may not be able to respond to everyone personally but appreciates their concern during this difficult period. She also urged the media and the public to respect the privacy of those mourning Vaishak's loss.

"There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope."

With folded hands, the actress requested everyone to let Vaishak rest in peace and allow his family, friends and loved ones the dignity and privacy to grieve. She also disabled comments on her Instagram post.

According to reports, Vaishak had been facing marital discord with his wife following a case filed against him by businessman AVR Reddy. He had reportedly been staying at Krishi Thapanda's residence. He is survived by his wife and son.