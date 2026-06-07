Actress Dimple Hayathi Defends Janhvi Kapoor As Peddi Faces Criticism Over Female Representation: 'We Deserve Better Filmmaking'

As criticism surrounding Peddi continues to grow, actress Dimple Hayathi has stepped forward in support of Janhvi Kapoor, urging audiences to focus their criticism on the system and creative decisions behind the film rather than the actress herself.

The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been facing backlash since its release, with many viewers raising concerns over the portrayal of women and the alleged hypersexualisation of Janhvi’s character. The debate intensified online, prompting discussions about how female characters are written in mainstream cinema.

Sharing her thoughts on X, on Sunday (June 7), Dimple Hayathi defended actresses who often have limited control over the roles they are offered.

She wrote, “I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, don't blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than woman playing the role.”

The actress further spoke about how performers are frequently judged based on the characters they portray, often without being given opportunities to showcase their full range.

I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered ,dont blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get… — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 6, 2026

“Unfortunately we are stereotyped by image which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform, whereas when the hero centered stories takeover the liberty to project. What we see is what we believe unfortunately. No body knows what gets into filmmaking it’s not under one persons choice but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking.”

Meanwhile, fan clubs of Janhvi shared screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by the actress. The messages appeared to indicate that she had repeatedly expressed concerns about the way certain scenes involving her character were being shot.

Amid the mounting criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public statement on Saturday addressing the controversy. Reflecting on the feedback, he wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected."

The filmmaker acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and apologised to those who felt uneasy about portions of the film. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added.

Buchi Babu Sana also noted that cinema evolves with changing audiences and that storytellers must remain sensitive to shifting perspectives and expectations.

Despite the ongoing debate, Peddi has maintained a strong run at the box office. The film has reportedly earned Rs 126 crore net in India and crossed Rs 190 crore worldwide, demonstrating solid audience turnout.