Actress Ambika On Vijay And Trisha Krishnan's Friendship: 'If I Were In That Position, I Would Avoid It'

The recent appearance of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at the Le Mans race in Silverstone, England, has sparked discussion on social media. Veteran actor Ambika also shared her views on the friendship between the two actors, saying that she would personally avoid situations that could invite unnecessary criticism or speculation involving a close friend.

For those unversed, Trisha and Vijay attended the race on September 12, where actor Ajith Kumar participated with his team. Several videos from the event surfaced online, showing Trisha and Vijay watching the race from the stands.

The latest appearance has once again brought attention to the equation between Vijay and Trisha, who have been friends for years. Amid the ongoing discussion, Ambika addressed the subject during an interview with RedPix.

CM Vijay, actress Trisha, and Minister Aadhav Arjuna watching the car race.. pic.twitter.com/jfwtHPRZoz — Pokkiri_Victor (@Pokkiri_Victor) September 12, 2026

Ambika Says She Would Avoid Such Situations

While discussing Trisha and the conversations surrounding her friendship with Vijay, Ambika said she would be mindful of how her actions could affect a friend, particularly when that person holds an influential position.

The veteran actor said, "Recently, I gave an interview in which I spoke about Trisha. In response, someone came out in support of Trisha and asked, 'Was she the Trisha of the 1980s?' Now, I want to know two things. If I were the Trisha of the 1980s, then who was the Vijay of the 1980s? I want to know. The person should tell me that. That's one thing."

Ambika went on to address questions about matching outfits, travelling together and other situations that may lead to public speculation.

She added, "People have asked whether you are talking about dressing alike and wearing matching outfits or about travelling to London. If I were in that position, and I knew something I did could bring criticism or give my friend a bad name, I would avoid it. That is my opinion." "Otherwise, people also begin to feel disappointed. They may say, 'Fine, you say that you are just friends. But do we have to keep fighting and defending you every single time?' So, if we value that friendship, we should also be a little careful about how we conduct ourselves," Ambika added.

Vijay And Trisha At Le Mans Race

The comments come after Trisha and Vijay were spotted together at the Le Mans race at Silverstone. A video from the venue showed the two watching the action from the stands, with Trisha leaning forward at one point to get a closer look at the race.

Vijay kept his look casual in jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. Trisha opted for a maroon faux-leather bomber jacket with a high collar, dropped shoulders and side pockets. She paired it with a white V-neck T-shirt and light blue, high-waisted straight-leg jeans.

Their appearance became a talking point online, with multiple videos from the event going viral on social media.