Ajith Kumar Gets Angry As Fan Comes Close To Him To Click Selfie At Le Mans Race In The United Kingdom - Watch Video

Le Mans Race at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, which took place on September 12, 2026, became the talk of the town for multiple reasons. While Tamil star Ajith Kumar participated in it, former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay flagged off the race. Their videos have gone viral on social media, and one more video of Ajith has grabbed everyone's attention. In a video, we can see that a fan of the actor goes quite close to him to click a selfie, and this doesn't go down well with the Good Bad Ugly actor.

Ajith is seen giving the fan a stern look while he tries to click the picture, but soon his bodyguard comes and tells the fan to move away. However, the actor keeps staring at the fan with an angry glare. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ajith Kumar's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Why do some people treat an actor like a god and even risk their lives or die for them? You are the customer. You are the one giving them the money, fame, and success. Admire their talent, enjoy their movies, and support their work but don’t forget that they are successful because of you. They should value and respect their fans, not the other way around (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "I wait for the day when this guys goes to other cities for his racing games and nobody turns-up to see him, or cheer him or take pictures with him. I hope one day that happens and Tamil people will gain self respect (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "This is just a FAN boy love towards him.. I think that serious look was not required for that moment (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ajith Kumar Upcoming Movies

Ajith was last seen on the big screen in Good Bad Ugly, which was a hit at the box office. His next movie is Dare Devil, which will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran.