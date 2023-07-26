Actor/Politician Shatrughan Sinha Lashes Out At PM Modi For His Shameful Comments Against The Opposition

Actor-politician and member of the All India Trinamool Congress party, Shatrughan Sinha has condemned the distasteful remarks by the honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In an exclusive statement to the media, in the midst of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, the 77-year old member of parliament demanded that the Hon. PM must attend the ongoing monsoon sessions of the parliament and refrain from targetting the opposition.

The actor said, “When the Opposition tries to raise voices against the wrongdoing in the Parliament, allegations are made against them. They are suspended from the Monsoon Session. We are here to protest against this. It is shameful.”

Sinha further expressed his disgust over PM's 'terrorist organisation' analogy with the newly-formed opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. He said, "When they don’t have answers to give, they compare I.N.D.I.A with East India Company and terrorists. The word ‘India’ is in so many things, Government of India, BJP for India, Vote for India."

Check out the video of his full statement here:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also condemned the PM's remarks and maintained in the affirmative that the opposition will continue highlighting the plight of the state of Manipur relentlessly. He said, “Call us whatever you want”, but “we are INDIA” and will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

Following the suspension of the monsoon session at the parliament, earlier on Tuesday, the opposition sat on a night-long protest condemning the move. Several opposition members from the INC and AAP sat in front the Gandhi statue at the parliament, flashing 'INDIA for Manipur' placards, in solidarity.

PM Modi and his government are under a scanner for the inaction against the atrocities that are plaguing the state of Manipur. Except for mere lip-service, little to no accountability has been taken to restore peace and order in the state for as long as 80 days.

