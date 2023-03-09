e-Paper Get App
Actor Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 67

Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Chandra Kaushik worked as an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Mumbai: Satish Chandra Kaushik, a director and actor in Bollywood, passed away, according to a tweet from Anupam Kher.

He was 67.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

