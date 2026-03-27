Actor Rahul Ramakrishna's Brother Dies Due To Paraquat Poisoning; Arjun Reddy Fame Appeals To PM Modi For Ban On The Toxic Herbicide

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna is grieving the loss of his brother, who passed away due to paraquat poisoning. The actor, known for his role in Arjun Reddy, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing shock and concern over how easily the highly toxic substance is accessible.

On Thursday night, Ramakrishna took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to speak about the tragedy and urge authorities to take immediate action. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he mentioned about the alarming number of poisoning cases and called for stricter regulations.

He wrote, "Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia, Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the amount of cases.Please ban it ASAP-save lives."

Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia,

Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the amount of cases.Please ban it ASAP-save lives🙏🏽 — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) March 26, 2026

What is Paraquat?

Paraquat is a powerful herbicide commonly used in agriculture to eliminate weeds. However, it is extremely dangerous to humans. Even a small amount, if ingested, can cause severe damage to the body, affecting the mouth, digestive system, and lungs, often leading to breathing difficulties.

The toxin spreads rapidly and can result in critical internal injuries. Reports suggest that there is no simple cure for paraquat poisoning, making recovery in severe cases particularly challenging. Exposure can also occur through inhalation or skin contact.

Due to its hazardous nature, several countries have imposed strict regulations or bans on paraquat.

About Ramakrishna

Ramakrishna has established himself as a prominent name in the Telugu film industry. He began his journey with the short film Sainma, directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and made his feature film debut with Jayammu Nischayammu Raa (2016). However, it was Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, that proved to be a turning point in his career.

Over the years, he has appeared in several successful films, including Bharat Ane Nenu, Geetha Govindam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Jathi Ratnalu. He was also part of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Apart from acting, Ramakrishna has contributed as a songwriter, penning tracks for the National Award-winning film Pelli Choopulu, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma.