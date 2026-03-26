Raj Tarun's Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Lavanya Manepally Booked For Drunk Driving After Hitting A Man Riding Bike With Her Car

Raj Tarun / Lavanya Manepally | Instagram

Actor Raj Tarun's alleged ex-girlfriend, Lavanya Manepally, has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. According to reports, she has been booked for drunk driving after hitting a man riding a bike with her car. The incident took place in Mallepally in Malkapur mandal.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, during a routine drunk-and-drive check in Kondapur, Lavanya was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. After a breathalyzer test, it was confirmed that she was intoxicated.

#Telangana #Sangareddy- Lavanya, the ex-girlfriend of film hero #RajTarun, was caught drunk



A case was registered against Lavanya after she tested positive in a drink and drive test



The car was seized and taken to Kondapur police station

1/3 pic.twitter.com/zb2NuEt0UY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 26, 2026

A case was filed against her under the Motor Vehicles Act, and her car was taken and moved to the Kondapur police station. Lavanya was also given a notice asking her to come in for counselling.

After she hit the biker, she attempted to flee and got into an argument with the villagers. However, she was chased down by the locals and stopped, who asked her to apologize. According to the police, she had an argument with them also after they reached the location. Lavanya was accompanied by someone during the incident.

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Till now, Lavanya has not shared any statement regarding the whole incident.

Raj Tarun-Lavanya Controversy

Lavanya made it to the headlines in 2024, when filed a complaint against Raj, accusing him of cheating, breach of promise to marry, and abandonment. She also claimed that the two had gotten married, even though they had not legally formalized it.

She had also alleged that Raj was involved with his co-star, Malvi Malhotra, and both actors had earlier forced her to undergo an abortion.

However, Raj denied all the allegations and stated that he was never married to Lavanya and accused her of drug addiction, and trying to blackmail him.