Actress Lavanya Tripathi Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Online Abuse Targeting Her, Family Members

Actress Lavanya Tripathi filed a cybercrime complaint with the Hyderabad Police after allegedly facing online harassment and abusive content targeting her and her family on social media.

According to a report in India Today, the actress approached the Cyber Crime wing of the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday and submitted a formal complaint regarding defamatory and abusive posts being circulated online. The complaint raises concerns about the ongoing harassment as well as the safety of the actress and her family members.

As mentioned in the complaint, certain Instagram accounts have allegedly been posting objectionable comments and abusive content aimed at Lavanya and her relatives. It also states that several users operating under different handles have been involved in sharing defamatory remarks and harmful messages.

The actress has further alleged that multiple social media accounts are spreading posts that could damage her reputation and affect her personal life. Following the complaint, the Hyderabad Police have acknowledged the matter and initiated an inquiry.

Officials from the cybercrime division will now examine the Instagram accounts mentioned in the complaint and review the content shared by them. The investigation will aim to identify the origin of the posts and determine the intent behind the alleged harassment.

Reports state that a case has been registered under Section 67 of the IT Act along with Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Incidents of digital harassment involving public figures have become increasingly common in recent years. Authorities in Hyderabad have also reportedly seen a rise in similar complaints related to online abuse.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lavanya is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi.

On the personal front, Lavanya ad her actor-husband Varun Tej have been blessed with a baby boy, their first child after 1.5 years of marriage. September 10, 2025.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad. The two actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and fell in love. However, they kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when they got hitched.