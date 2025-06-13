Ace On OTT: Here's Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Latest Thriller Film Online

Ace On OTT | Photo Credit: A screengrab from the trailer

Ace is a heist comedy film starring Vijnay Sethupathi in the lead role. It was released in India on May 22, 2025, and theatrically worldwide on May 23, 2025. Arumuga Kumar directed and wrote the screenplay, and now it is available for digital streaming.

Where to watch Ace?

Ace is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film delves into themes of corruption, moral conflict, trauma, and the consequences of resistance. It is available in Tamil and Telugu. It remains to be seen whether Ace will manage to garner positive responses from OTT audiences.

What is Ace all about?

The film's narrative takes place in Malaysia and centres on Kannan, who looks for a new beginning in a foreign land but finds himself entangled in criminal undertakings. He becomes part of a gang of robbers intending a bold theft, but everything goes wrong, turning his aspiration for a fresh start into a nightmare. Kannan must utilize his cleverness to navigate the obstacles and evade the perilous circumstance. The movie is a suspenseful thriller featuring action and crime aspects, with Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

Cast and crew of Ace

The film features Vijay Sethupathi as Kannan, B. S. Avinash as Dharma, Rukmini Vasanth as Rukku, Yogi Babu as Arivu, Babloo Prithiveeraj as Raja Dorai, Ramesh Thilak as Chidambaram, and Divya Pillai as Kalpana, among others. Arumuga Kumar has produced the film under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment. Justin Prabhakaran and Sam CS has composed the music for the film.

About Vijay Sethuputhi

Vijay Sethupathi is a versatile actor who is popularly known as "Makkal Selvan," which means People's Treasure. This title was bestowed upon him by director Seenu Ramasamy during the filming of Dharma Durai. He was last seen in Maharaja. He is known for his roles in Super Delux, Vikram, Master, Merry Christmas, Vikram Vedha, and more.

Upcoming projects:

He will be next seen in the action thriller Train, which is directed by Atlee. He is also involved in a silent dark comedy film titled "Gandhi Talks," set to be released in 2025.