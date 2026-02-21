 Accused Trailer: 'Looks Amazing'; Konkona Sensharma & Pratibha Ranta's Lesbian Drama Impresses Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAccused Trailer: 'Looks Amazing'; Konkona Sensharma & Pratibha Ranta's Lesbian Drama Impresses Netizens

Accused Trailer: 'Looks Amazing'; Konkona Sensharma & Pratibha Ranta's Lesbian Drama Impresses Netizens

Anubhuti Kashyap's Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, 2026. The trailer of the movie was released on Saturday, and it has left netizens impressed.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Accused Trailer |

Anubhuti Kashyap's Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, is one of the films that was announced at Netflix's slate launch event earlier this month. The film is produced by Karan Johar, and on Saturday, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the movie. The OTT platform shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Every relationship has secrets. Are you ready to find theirs?"

The movie revolves around a lesbian couple, Meera (Pratibha) and Geetika (Konkona). They are staying in a foreign country and are all set to adopt a child. But, Geetika, who is a doctor, is accused of being a sexual predator, and that changes their lives.

Read Also
Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know All Details Of Konkona Sensharma And Pratibha...
article-image

The trailer is dramatic, and surely keeps us hooked for those 1 minute 46 seconds. It is a concept that we haven't seen in a Hindi film before. So, we are excited to watch the film and know how Anubhuti Kashyap has directed it.

Netizens React To Accused Trailer

FPJ Shorts
'I Request You Not To Hate…': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Urges Fans To Stop Spreading Negativity Towards Akanksha Choudhary & Ruru
'I Request You Not To Hate…': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Urges Fans To Stop Spreading Negativity Towards Akanksha Choudhary & Ruru
Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video
Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video
Delhi Govt Launches ₹325 Crore Startup Incubation Policy To Support 5,000 Student Ventures
Delhi Govt Launches ₹325 Crore Startup Incubation Policy To Support 5,000 Student Ventures
'Put Me In Bad Headspace': Gautami Kapoor Takes Break From Instagram After Receiving 'Explicit & Horrible' Comments
'Put Me In Bad Headspace': Gautami Kapoor Takes Break From Instagram After Receiving 'Explicit & Horrible' Comments

The trailer of Accused has left netizens impressed. A netizen tweeted, "Secrets don't destroy relationships - the truth does. Curious to see how this unfolds (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Looks AMAZING! Konkona and Pratibhaa, what a delight (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "So excited for thisssssss (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

After her debut with Laapataa Ladies, for which she won many awards, Accused is Pratibha's second film, and it is a totally different role. While in Laapataa Ladies she played the role of a girl from a village, in Accused she portrays an urban character.

Read Also
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pratibha Ranta REACT To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake: 'No Remakes For...
article-image

In the trailer, Konkona is as usual, excellent, and even Pratibha grabs our attention. As the trailer has impressed, we are sure now audience will be keen to know how the film turns out to be.

Accused Release Date

Accused is slated to release on Netflix on February 27, 2026.

Follow us on