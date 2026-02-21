Accused Trailer: 'Looks Amazing'; Konkona Sensharma & Pratibha Ranta's Lesbian Drama Impresses Netizens

Accused Trailer |

Anubhuti Kashyap's Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, is one of the films that was announced at Netflix's slate launch event earlier this month. The film is produced by Karan Johar, and on Saturday, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the movie. The OTT platform shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Every relationship has secrets. Are you ready to find theirs?"

The movie revolves around a lesbian couple, Meera (Pratibha) and Geetika (Konkona). They are staying in a foreign country and are all set to adopt a child. But, Geetika, who is a doctor, is accused of being a sexual predator, and that changes their lives.

Every relationship has secrets. Are you ready to find theirs? 👀#AccusedOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xIi8y0yU4k — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 21, 2026

The trailer is dramatic, and surely keeps us hooked for those 1 minute 46 seconds. It is a concept that we haven't seen in a Hindi film before. So, we are excited to watch the film and know how Anubhuti Kashyap has directed it.

Netizens React To Accused Trailer

The trailer of Accused has left netizens impressed. A netizen tweeted, "Secrets don't destroy relationships - the truth does. Curious to see how this unfolds (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Looks AMAZING! Konkona and Pratibhaa, what a delight (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "So excited for thisssssss (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

After her debut with Laapataa Ladies, for which she won many awards, Accused is Pratibha's second film, and it is a totally different role. While in Laapataa Ladies she played the role of a girl from a village, in Accused she portrays an urban character.

In the trailer, Konkona is as usual, excellent, and even Pratibha grabs our attention. As the trailer has impressed, we are sure now audience will be keen to know how the film turns out to be.

Accused Release Date

Accused is slated to release on Netflix on February 27, 2026.