 Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know All Details Of Konkona Sensharma And Pratibha Rannta's Latest Film
The film is set in the backdrop of London, and it narrates the story of a renowned and respected Gynecologist named Dr Geetika (played by Konkana Sensharma). However, her life turns upside down when she is accused of sexual misconduct. What happens when the accusation puts her career and respect at stake?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Accused OTT Release Date | Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Accused is an upcoming Psychological thriller film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film features Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta in the lead roles. It explores themes of societal justice, power dynamics, and bias. Accused is set to be released in February 2026.

Accused: OTT streaming details

Accused is set to be released on Netflix, starting from February 27, 2026. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film featuring Pratibha Rannta and wrote, "Meera's living her dream life. Will a secret turn it into a nightmare? Watch Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, out 27 Feb, only on Netflix."

What is Accused all about?

Powerhouse behind Accused

The film is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Accused also features Aditya Nanda and Sukant Goel, among others. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Adar Poonawalla.

Konkana Sensharma's upcoming films

Konkana Sensharma is a Bollywood actress who is known for her acting prowess. Her upcoming projects include Lust Stories 3. Konkona made her debut as a child artist in the film Indira in 1983. She gained recognistion in the English language film Mr and Mrs Iyer, which was released in 2002. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

