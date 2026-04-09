'Accept The Ending...': Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Story Leaves His Fans Worried

Arjun Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram story has left his fans worried. The actor has shared a note on Thursday, which read, "Accept the ending, even if it didn't end the way you wanted it to (sic)." While he has not shared the context of the story, netizens are wondering if he is okay.

A Reddit user commented, "I think the man is going through major depression as that Rohit Shetty film revived his career but no one wants him anymore. Did he also have a fallout with his sister? (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "I just hope Arjun leaves this toxic showbiz as it's been nothing but hatefilled for him and focus on something more off the limelight on his own (sic)."

One more Reddit user commented, "He is definitely not okay and the trolling is just an insult to injury but not being successful may be the main factor here (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Arjun Kapoor's Post On His Mother's Birthday

In February this year, Arjun shared a post on his mother's birthday, and the caption became the topic of discussion. The actor had written how life has been cruel to him lately. He ended the caption by writing, "We will ride it out together U & I ❤️ I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… (sic)." His fans were also worried at that time, after reading what he wrote in the caption.

Arjun Kapoor Movies

Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which was released in 2025. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but failed to make a mark at the box office.

He was supposed to star in No Entry 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. But reportedly, Dhawan and Dosanjh have opted out of the film, so No Entry 2 has been put on a back burner.