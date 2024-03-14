Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Mammootty and Jayaram-starter Abraham Ozler was released theatrically on January 11, 2024, and is all set to stream on an OTT platform in March. The film follows the journey of ACP Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), a police officer investigating a series of mysterious hospital deaths, while fighting with his personal demons.

Where to watch Abraham Ozler

The movie, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is a blend of crime drama and medical thriller. If you are a fan of Mammootty, then this movie is for you.

The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting March 20, 2024.

Cast and production

The film's cast includes Jayaram, Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Senthil Krishna, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Anoop Menon and Mammootty, among others. It is produced by Irshad M Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas under Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers production companies.

Plot

The movie follows Jayaram as he investigates a crime case while dealing with his personal trauma. During the investigation, he discovers intricate connections between two identities in his life. Mammootty makes a special cameo appearance in the film, adding extra thrill and action to the movie.

All about Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller written by Randheer Krishnan. The film was officially announced in May 2023. According to the reports, the movie was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2023, but its release was postponed to January 11, 2024. The film earned over Rs 40.53 crore worldwide.