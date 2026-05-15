Abhishek Bachchan's Leaked Pictures From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer King Set Are Fake: Report

Abhishek Bachchan's Leaked Images From King Set | X / Instagram

Videos and pictures from the sets of King have been getting leaked online a lot. On Thursday, an X user shared a few pictures and claimed that those images are of Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of King. The pictures went viral on social media, and fans were quite upset as earlier even pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of the Siddharth Anand's directorial were leaked online.

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the leaked pictures of Abhishek are fake. A source told the newspaper, "Abhishek Bachchan is currently travelling for ETPL and has been in Ireland for the same. The images of him from the sets of King that are circulating online are completely fake."

#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯



Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences💥 pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026

Well, Abhishek is currently busy with the European T20 Premier League, and the official Instagram account of EPL has been sharing the pictures of the actor.

Siddharth Anand's Request To Fans

A few weeks ago, when SRK and Deepika's pictures and videos were leaked onlined. Siddharth had requested fans not to share them. He had tweeted, "Request to all the fans please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone, let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation (sic)."

King Cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from SRK, Deepika, and Abhishek, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

King Release Date

King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. It will hit the big screens during the Christmas weekend.