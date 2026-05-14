After Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan's Look From King Gets Leaked; Pictures From Sets Go Viral

Abhishek Bachchan King Look Leaked | X (Twitter)

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, for the past few weeks, pictures and videos from the sets of the movie have been leaked and are going viral on social media. After SRK and Deepika Padukone's pictures and videos, now Abhishek Bachchan's look from the film has been leaked.

A fan of SRK tweeted the leaked pictures, and wrote, "#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥 #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences (sic)."

#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯



Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences💥 pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026

A lot of netizens feel that these pictures of Abhishek are fake. A netizen tweeted, "Ye Abhishek Bachchan Ki #King Wali Pic Fake Hai Aur Kuch Srkian Use Dekh Kar R**** rona Kar Rahe Hai (sic)."

Another fan is quite upset with the King leaks, "@RedChilliesEnt wht is this nonsense .. @justSidAnand ... Udhar neet ka paper aur idhar KING ka puraa cast expose ho gaya hai.. Stop it before it's too late... (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

King Cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from SRK, Deepika, and Abhishek, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

With such an amazing star cast, the expectations from King are quite high.

King Release Date

King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. It will hit the big screens during the Christmas weekend, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. However, it won't get a solo release, as Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini is slated to release during the same weekend.