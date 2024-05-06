Abhishek Bachchan On Returning To Housefull Franchise: 'This Is Going To Be A Lot Of Fun'

Abhishek Bachchan |

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his comedy roles, and making everyone amaze with his performances in Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Dasvi, and more! Now, the actor has joined the star-studded cast for Housefull 5. The film is scheduled to star it's filming in the UK from August 2024.

This installment promises to be an uproarious adventure. With Abhishek Bachchan's stellar comedic timing adding to the mix, fans can anticipate even more laughter and entertainment. Since, Abhishek is all set to bring out his comic timing again as he earlier did in Housefull 3.

Speaking about his excitement to be a part of the stellar cast, and the film, Abhishek shares, "Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun”.

Furthermore, Sajid Nadiadwala added, "I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film."

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani is touted to be one of the challenging films from a logistics lense as it will be completely shot in a cruise with a star-studded lineup including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and now Abhishek Bachchan.

Set to be the first Hindi Cinema franchise with a fifth installment, Housefull 5 aims to raise the bar with its trademark hilarity and camaraderie between the stars. The movie is slated to release on June 6, 2025.