Abhay Deol cast in Alvira Khan Agnihotri's cop universe production venture?

Abhay Deol | Pic: Instagram/abhaydeol

Alvira Khan Agnihotri has produced films like Hello (2008), the Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Bodyguard (2011), O Teri (2014) and Bharat (2019). She is also a fashion designer and bagged an award in the Best Costume design category for Sultan (2016). She is a force to reckon with in B-town and is known for her hardwork and dedication towards whatever she does.

Alvira is quite passionate about films. The latest buzz in the Hindi film industry about her is quite fascinating. A little birdie reveals, “Alvira’s next production venture is going to be in collaboration with Panorama Films. “

Elaborating about the genre of the project, our source adds, “The genre of Alvira’s next film in collaboration with Panorama Films, is that of the cop universe. It is not yet titled and has no working title.”

Our source then spills the beans of the name of the male lead in a pivotal role in this movie. “Abhay Deol has been roped in for a pivotal role in male lead,” our source shares.

About the female lead, other cast members and credits in the film, our source explains, “Casting is in progress and they are looking out for a female primary character as the story also revolves around this primary female character.”

On a parting note, our source has an interesting titbit to share. “The makers are also calling a few handful of Marathi female artistes for auditions. I don’t want to reveal the name of this Marathi female actor who has already auditioned for this primary role as she has yet not signed on the dotted lines,” the source concludes.