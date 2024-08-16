Aattam On OTT: Where To Watch National Award-Winning Malayalam Film Online

Aattam OTT Release Date |

Aattam is a Malayalam film starring Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab, and others. It was released in theatres on January 5, 2024, and won Best Feature Film at the 70th National Film Awards. The film is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Aattam on OTT?

Aattam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is inspired by Reginald Rose's courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men.

Plot

The film is about a theater artist named Anjali who decides to reveal a secret that she has never dared to share with anyone. Anjali accuses a famous star, who recently joined their team, of sexually harassing her. Initially, her team members supported her for the issue she raised. However, Anjali's life turns upside down when she discovers the truth about her teammates. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Vinay Forrt as Vinay, Zarin Shihab as Anjali, Kalabhavan Shajohn as Hari, Aji Thiruvamkulam as Aji, Madan Babu K as Madan, Jolly Antony as Jolly, Nandhan Unni as Nandhan, Santosh Murali as Santosh, Santhosh Piravom as Santhosh, Sudheer Babu as Sudheer and Sijin Sijeesh as Sijin, among others.

All About Aattam

The suspense chamber film is written and directed by Anand Ekarshi. Dr Ajith Joy has produced Aattam under Joy Movie Productions. Anurudh Aneesh has done the cinematography and Mahesh Bhuvanend has edited the film. The music is composed by Basil CJ, and Reliance Entertainment distributed the film.