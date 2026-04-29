Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy's Reels With Content Creator Go Viral; Netizens Say, 'Aisi Kya Majboori?' - Watch

Rahul Roy Viral Reels | Instagram

Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut with the film Aashiqui in 1990 and became a star overnight. He later starred in many movies, but failed to recreate the super success of Aashiqui. For the past few years, we haven't seen him in a prominent role in a movie, and now, his reels with a content creator named Dr. Vanita Ghadhage D are going viral on social media.

Watch the reels below...

Netizens React To Rahul Roy's Videos

Rahul's fans are quite happy to see the actor featuring in these reels. However, many netizens are trolling him and also wondering why the actor had to make such cringe reels.

A netizen commented, "पता नहीं किस दबाव मैं आकर , ये रील बन रही है (I don't know under what pressure this reel was being made) (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Rahul Roy blinks if you are in danger (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Aisi kya hi maboori rahi hogi Rahul Roy ki (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, the content creator has 14.2K followers on Instagram, and this is not the first time she has shared reels with Roy. Earlier, even in 2024 and in 2025, she had posted videos with the actor. Watch the videos below...

While Vanita has shared reels with the actor, Roy has not taken the collaboration on the videos, nor has he shared them on his Instagram account.

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, follows her on Instagram.

Rahul Roy Movies

Roy was last seen on the big screens in Kanu Behl's Agra. The movie was doing the rounds of film festivals for the past few years and had hit the big screens in India in 2025. However, it failed to make a mark at the box office and didn't give any boost to Roy's career.