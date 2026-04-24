'Main Producers Ko...': Shraddha Kapoor's OLD Video Goes Viral As She Reacts To Fan Request For Aashiqui 2 Re-Release

Old Video Of Shraddha Kapoor On Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2. Since then, she has been missing from the big screen. Amid this, an old video of Shraddha has resurfaced, showing her responding to a fan's request to re-release one of her biggest hits, Aashiqui 2, in theatres.

Released in 2013 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, the film became a box-office success, with both Shraddha and Aditya gaining immense popularity. Despite the years since its release, the film's songs continue to remain iconic and are still widely streamed on playlists.

Old Video Of Shraddha Kapoor On Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Goes Viral

In the now-viral video from an Instagram AMA in 2025, a fan suggested the re-release of Aashiqui 2, and Shraddha responded enthusiastically, saying, "I think yeh bahut hi brilliant idea hai. Main producers ko yeh suggest karungi. Kyunki mujhe bhi ise dobara bade parde par dekhna hai. This is a really good idea."

Check it out:

During an AMA one fans ask #ShraddhaKapoor to re-release the #aashiqui2 and here's her response 📌

She also said about her leg injury that she will recover soon. pic.twitter.com/vKmmDxbTfI — Vaibhav ✶ (@shraddhasfanboy) November 23, 2025

Aashiqui 2 also remains unavailable on OTT platforms, which is why fans often demand its re-release in theatres. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the makers are planning to re-release it or make it available on OTT platforms.

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Relationship

After Aashiqui 2 was released in 2013, Shraddha and Aditya's on-screen chemistry impressed audiences, with rumours also suggesting that the duo were dating in real life as well. They were reported to be in a relationship from roughly 2012 to 2014, with speculation peaking during the filming of Aashiqui 2. Although they never publicly confirmed their romance, their close bond and public appearances led to widespread rumours before they eventually parted ways.

After Aashiqui 2, Shraddha even collaborated with Aditya in the romantic drama OK Jaanu (2017). Their on-screen pairing continues to remain a fan favourite even tod