Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting Married To Rahul Mody Soon? Here's What Aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Has To Say | FPJ Exclusive - Watch Video

Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting Married To Rahul Mody Soon? | YouTube

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been dating writer Rahul Mody for the past few years. The two are spotted together multiple times, and Shraddha also keeps dropping hints about their relationship on Instagram. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the Stree actress' aunt, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and spoke to her about the rumours of Shraddha's wedding.

When she was asked about the rumours of Shraddha getting married soon, Tejaswini laughed and said, "Really, I don't know about it. I have no idea about it." Watch the video below...

While talking about feeling proud of Shraddha taking the family's legacy forward, Tejaswini said, "Of course, it is a lovely feeling. I think everybody has added to this. Padmini (Kolhapure) was the first one. To see the kind of stardom that Padmini had, that era was different; you can't compare that to what you see now. Of course, Shraddha has taken it ahead. We are very happy with how the family name is carried forward."

Tejaswini further revealed that they do discuss each other's films. They keep on sharing pictures, videos from the sets, and each other's looks from their respective movies. She also said that they give advice to each other if they feel something can be better.

Shraddha Kapoor Wedding

Well, it is not the first time reports of Shraddha's wedding have made it to the headlines. But, till now, the actress has not yet walked the aisle. We are sure her fans are waiting to see her as the bride in real-life.

Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Shraddha will next be seen in Eetha, which is a biopic on Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha folk artist. Helmed by Chhaava fame director Laxman Utekar, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

The release date of the film is not yet announced.