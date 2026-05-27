'Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya?': Shamita Shetty Slams Troll Who Age-Shamed Her On Instagram

Shamita Shetty Slams Troll | Instagram

Actress Shamita Shetty on Wednesday took to her Instagram story to slam a troll who was age-shaming her on social media by commenting on her posts. The actress also shared a screenshot of the man's profile, and his name is Pankaj Mittal.

Shamita wrote, "I want to take this wonderful opportunity to respond to your wonderful comments: Apki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi: Yes, I will look different. Things change with time, it's the natural way of life. Nothing stays forever, including physical appearance! BUT for my age, I'm healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me... n that's all that matters to me (sic)."

In another comment, the man wrote about Shamita's wedding, "Agar shaadi time par kar leti to aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote: Toh? Yes, u stated the obvious... so? Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai? Most importantly, why the hell do u follow us single women to age shame us n inflict us with ur patriarchal, cave-man-like... male-centric thought process! Pl do me a favour n unfollow me pronto! (sic)."

After a certain age, the actresses have to face such kind of age-shaming on social media. But, it is good to see that Shamita decided to give a befitting reply to the troll and also shared his account details on her Instagram story.

Shamita Shetty Movies & TV Shows

Shamita (47) has been a part of films like Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (Sharara song), Zeher, and others.

Apart from the big screen, Shamita has also left a mark on the small screen as she participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss 15.