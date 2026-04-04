'Aap Toofan Ko Rok Nahi Sakte': Dhurandhar Actor Naseem Mughal On Dhruv Rathee Calling Ranveer Singh Starrer Propaganda - Watch Video

Ranveer Singh / Naseem Mughal / Dhruv Rathee | Instagram

Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. Even Part 1 had done fantastic business at the box office. However, the film's content is being discussed on social media, and many are calling it 'propaganda'. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had also made a video when Part 1 was released, and he had called the film 'propaganda'. Now, a video clip of the Dhurandhar actor Naseem Mughal, who played the role of Lulli Dakait, has gone viral on social media in which he is sharing his opinion about Dhruv calling the film propaganda.

In an interview with Filmygyan, he said, "Dhruv ke kehne se woh propaganda hoti hai toh ho. Propaganda agar kisiko kehna hai film ke baare mein toh kaho. Aapko jo kehna hai aap kaho. Lekin aap toofan ko toh rok nahi sakte, toofan toh chal hi raha hai. (If Dhruv says it's propaganda, then so be it. If you want to call it propaganda, then you can say that about the film. Say whatever you want to say. But you can't stop the storm; it is going on)." Watch the video below...

Naseem Mughal, who played the role of Lulli Dakait in the Dhurandhar movie, trolled Dhruv Rathee.



He said that if Dhruv Rathee considers the movie Dhurandhar to be propaganda, it doesn’t make any difference to anyone.

Just because he says so doesn’t make the movie propaganda.… pic.twitter.com/s9R6YMlYeq — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 4, 2026

The interview was taken in December last year, but the video clip is going viral now as Dhurandhar 2 is performing very well at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has been performing very well at the box office in India and overseas. The film, in 16 days in India, has collected Rs. 959.37 crore net, and the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,523.58 crore.

The movie will easily cross the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the box office in India. Dhurandhar 2 is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film, and when it comes to the highest-grossing Indian movie, it is at the third spot right now.

While it will easily cross the net collection of Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1,030.42 crore), let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar 2 will be able to beat Pushpa 2 (Rs. 1,234.10 crore) or not.