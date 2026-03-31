'Logon Ko Samajhna Chahiye': Dhurandhar 2 Actor Hirav Mehta Reacts To Those Calling Film 'Propaganda' - EXCLUSIVE

Actor Hirav Mehta has responded to criticism surrounding his film Dhurandhar 2, which has been labelled as “propaganda” by a section of viewers. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, the actor, who played the role of a driver, defended the film and its intent, emphasising that it focuses on the issue of terrorism rather than targeting any particular group or country.

Sharing his perspective, Hirav praised director Aditya Dhar for presenting what he described as a realistic narrative. He said, "This is the first time someone was able to create a raw movie. Aditya Dhar sir was able to show the reality to the public - kya, kaise aur kyun hua hai. I'll give an example. I'm getting so much love for my role. If there's 95 per cent love, there's also five per cent hate. But it's okay because that five per cent really motivates me to work harder."

Addressing the ongoing debate around the film, he added, "Coming to propaganda claims, I don't know if I quote correctly but Aditya Dhar clearly mentioned that this movie is not against a particular group or a particular country but it is against terrorism. It's a very simple concept and a smart person can easily understand this without having a problem with the movie. Logon ko thoda samajhna chahiye, padhna chahiye. I think people should appreciate the message this movie is giving."

Dhurandhar 2 has been generating buzz since its release, with audiences divided over its subject matter. While many have praised the film for its intense storytelling and performances, others have questioned its narrative and intent.

Meanwhile, the film has been smashing box-office records since its March 19 release, much like its first part did in December 2025. The film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India within just 11 days, becoming one of the fastest to achieve the milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil, among others.