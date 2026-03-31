'You're Doing Good': 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Actor Hirav Mehta Recalls First Compliment From Ranveer Singh | FPJ Exclusive |

In a film packed with high-voltage performances, actor Hirav Mehta has managed to grab attention with a role that lasts barely a minute. Playing the silent yet impactful suicide bomber in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hirav leaves a lasting impression without a single line of dialogue. The newcomer, who also featured briefly in the first instalment, is now winning praise for his intense screen presence in the second part. In an exclusive chat interview with The Free Press Journal, Hirav has opened up about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, his first day nerves, and why the superstar has now become his biggest inspiration.

Recounting his first-ever interaction with Ranveer on set, Hirav revealed how nervous yet prepared he felt stepping into his Bollywood debut. “I was definitely not chill, because this was my first Bollywood film, my first day on a Bollywood set. And that too, on the first day, I was shooting with Ranveer Singh sir and Akshaye Khanna sir. I was also going to meet Aditya Dhar sir. So, I was super nervous. But I had gotten the scene and I was on set."



"I was all ready. When I saw Ranveer Singh sir enter the set, his aura, the way he carries himself, the way he talks - just overall - he is a well-spoken guy. And I was really nervous to go and approach him. As a new actor, you’re always scared, like how will they react or talk to you. But then I got a chance to introduce myself to him. He was getting his makeup touch-up, and I went to him and said, ‘Sir, my name is Hirav Mehta, and it’s a pleasure working with you in this film.’ And then he said, ‘You’re doing good. When he said that, I felt like, okay, he was noticing me, right? And not only me, but he was noticing everyone. Because a movie is teamwork, it’s a team effort. It was really nice to get that from him.”

Talking about observing Ranveer closely during the shoot, Hirav shared how the actor’s work ethic and versatility deeply inspired him. “He had that amazing energy I was expecting, that charming energy, that amazing aura. But I also saw that whenever he is on set and switches to work mode, he is focused and concentrated. The masti part kind of stops, and then he is fully into work. And that shows in all his movies. He’s such a good actor, and he’s able to do that because he manages both sides so well. Working with him has been an inspiration."