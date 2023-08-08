Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Reveals Her Wedding Date: 'That's The Day Nupur & I First Kissed'

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare | Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has opened up about her plans of getting married to fiancé Nupur Shikhare. She revealed their wedding date, almost a year getting engaged.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in September 2022 after dating for more than two years. The latter had proposed to the star kid during a cycling event. They later hosted an engagement bash for their friends and family members in Mumbai.

In an interview, Ira said she wants to get married on January 3 and revealed why they chose that particular date. "We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that. January 3 is very special for us as that’s the date when we first kissed," she told ETimes.

Nupur is a fitness coach by profession and has trained celebrities like Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Ira and Nupur officially announced their relationship in 2020 and they often share loved-up pictures and romantic videos from their time together.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea'. However, Ira has often made it clear that she does not want to become an actress.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. After his divorce from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They got separated in 2022.

