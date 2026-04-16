Aamir Khan To Star In Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover's Biopic: Report

Aamir Khan In Ashneer Grover's Biopic? | Instagram: Avinash Gowariker / Ashneer Grover

Aamir Khan's last film Sitaare Zameen Par was released in 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics and also did well at the box office. After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has not yet officially announced his next film. However, there were reports of him starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next movie, and also Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, which was supposed to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. But none of the films have been officially announced.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has decided to star in Shark Tank India fame and BharatPe's founder, Ashneer Grover's biopic. A source told the portal, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."

Ashneer's autobiography Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups was released in 2022. So, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be an adaptation of the book or not.

Shraddha Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend To Direct Ashneer Grover's Biopic?

According to the portal, the biopic will be produced and directed by Rahul Mody, who has earlier written scripts of movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He has been making it to the headlines because of his rumoured relationship with Shraddha Kapoor.

Well, the Ashneer Grover biopic is not yet officially announced. But we are sure Aamir Khan's fans are surely looking forward to watch him on the big screens soon.

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, as a producer, Aamir is gearing up for the release of Ek Din, which stars his son, Junaid Khan, as the male lead, and South star Sai Pallavi will be making her debut with the movie.

Ek Din is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026.