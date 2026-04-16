Ek Din Trailer 2: 'Maza Aa Gaya', 'Puri Film Bata Di'; Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Ek Din Trailer 2 | YouTube

Aamir Khan's production venture, Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, is all set to release on May 1, 2026. The film's trailer was released in March this year, and it received an average response. Now, on Thursday, the makers unveiled Ek Din trailer two, and well, this one has also received a mixed response from netizens.

The second trailer reveals the plotline of the film and gives us a hint about what to expect from Ek Din. The movie is a remake of the Thai film One Day, and well, after watching the trailer two, it looks like the Sai and Junaid starrer is the exact copy-paste of the original movie. However, let's hope that the makers have changed a few things in the film. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens React To Ek Din Trailer 2

Netizens have given mixed reviews to the second trailer of Ek Din. However, Sai Pallavi fans are super excited for her Bollywood debut.

A netizen commented, "Woww 😍😍 what a trailer i m watching this in theater real location (sic)." Another Instagram wrote, "Maja a Gaya kahani mein.. (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Ab to film, Dekhne ka Mann nahin kar raha Hai Puri film trailer mein Bata De (sic)." A fan of Sai commented, "Sai Pallavi finally north will get to see her in theaters (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ek Din Release Date

Ek Din won't be getting a solo release. On May 1, 2026, Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji, and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also slated to hit the big screens.

So, it is a three-way clash at the box office. All three films have created a decent buzz, so it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.