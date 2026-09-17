Aamir Khan Meets Jagadguru Satishacharya Maharaj Amid Ganeshotsav In Mumbai; Paparazzo Asks, ‘Kya Hone Wala Hai?’

Aamir Khan Meets Jagadguru Satishacharya Maharaj Amid Ganesh Mahotsav; Paparazzo Asks, ‘Kya Hone Wala Hai?’ |

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently met Param Pujya Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Maharaj Ji. During their meeting, Aamir was seen smiling, appearing impressed, and expressing his gratitude to the spiritual leader. Jagadguru Maharaj Ji also met Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures with Aamir, Jagadguru Maharaj Ji’s social media team wrote, “Jab Adhyatm Aur Cinema Jagat Ki Do Pramukh Hastiyan Ek Saath Aayin.” According to the team, Aamir sought Jagadguru Maharaj Ji’s blessings and had a heartfelt conversation with him.

Aamir was dressed in a light blue-and-white kurta paired with black trousers. In the pictures, the actor and Jagadguru Maharaj Ji were seen posing together before engaging in a conversation. Aamir appeared visibly impressed as he listened to the spiritual leader.

In a video from their meeting, Aamir was seen approaching Jagadguru Maharaj Ji enthusiastically, shaking hands with him and giving him a warm hug. Later, as Jagadguru Maharaj Ji was leaving, Aamir walked towards his car to see him off and bid farewell with folded hands.

The meeting also left the paparazzi curious about whether the two were planning something together. One of the paparazzi asked Jagadguru Maharaj Ji, “Kya hone wala hai? Kuch karyakram hai?” Responding to the question, Jagadguru Maharaj Ji said that they would have to go wherever “dharma” calls them, as the Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations are currently underway.

Well, this is not the first time Aamir Khan has met Jagadguru Satishacharya Maharaj Ji. The actor had previously sought his blessings and held a detailed conversation with him on topics including dharma, the Upanishads and spirituality. During their earlier interaction, Jagadguru Maharaj Ji also encouraged Aamir to showcase positive aspects of dharma through his films.

Besides meeting Aamir Khan during Ganeshotsav, Jagadguru Maharaj Ji also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. Sharing pictures from the visit, Fadnavis wrote, “His Holiness Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Ji Maharaj visited the government residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai today on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, where he was warmly welcomed.” He added that Jagadguru Maharaj Ji had darshan of Shri Ganpati Bappa and received blessings.