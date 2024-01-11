Aamir Khan Grooves To Aati Kya Khandala At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur on January 10, 2024. Several pictures and videos from their three-day long festivities have surfaced on social media platforms.

Following their series of pre-wedding events, including the haldi, mehendi, sangeet, pyjama party, cocktail night, and white wedding, Ira and Nupur extended the celebrations with a lively after-party that continued until 6 am on Thursday.

One of the now-viral videos from the after-party shows Aamir grooving to his popular song Aati Kya Khandala from the film Ghulam. His nephew, former actor Imran Khan, is also seen matching the steps along with him.

Check out the video here:

Another video from the bash went viral in which Imran was seen grooving to his popular Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na song Pappu Can't Dance.

The actor is seen wearing a white shirt and beige blazer and dancing his heart out at the party.

Ira and Nupur had a registered marriage in Bandra, Mumbai, on January 3.

Reportedly, the newlyweds will host a grand reception in Mumbai, which will be star-studded affair at the NMACC in Mumbai on January 13.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.