Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains, Preparation Begins For Actor's Third Marriage - Watch Video

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding | Instagram

Aamir Khan is all set to get married for the third time. He will be tying the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, 2026. While Aamir has confirmed that it is going to be a small ceremony, the preparations for it have begun at his house in Mumbai. However, the preparations are happening amid the heavy Mumbai rains.

A video has made its way to social media in which we can see that lights have been put up outside his house, and even chairs have reached the venue. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Aamir Khan's Wedding Preparation Video

Netizens have reacted hilariously to Aamir's wedding preparation video. A netizen commented, "Every phase of my life comes with a new Aamir Khan wedding announcement (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Aamir uncle, please give a few tips to Salman uncle to propose aunty. You are a champion in it (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Hey bhagwan.. mera ek shaadi nahi ho raha hai.. is bande ka 3-3 shaadi (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Aamir Khan Talks About His Wedding

Recently, at the premiere of Pritam And Pedro, Aamir spoke about the wedding and said, "Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai. 5 July ko. Bahut hi chhoti shaadi hai. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Dono families hongi. 5 tareekh bahut hi khaas din hai hamare liye. Sabki duaayein chahenge hum log aur aap log blessings dijiye. Prarthana kariye ki achha safar rahe hamara (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5th. It's a very small wedding. We're having it at home. Both families will be there. The 5th is a very special day for us. We'd like to get everyone's blessings; please bless us. Pray that we have a good journey)."

Watch the video below...

It will be interesting to see which Bollywood celebrities will be attending the wedding.