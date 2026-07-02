'Meri Shaadi Ho Rahi Hai...': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS July 5 Wedding With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt; Reveals Venue & Guest List |

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Speaking to the paparazzi, the actor revealed the wedding date and shared a few details about the ceremony. "Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai. 5 July ko," Aamir said.

Describing the wedding as an intimate affair, he added, "Bahut hi chhoti shaadi hai. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Dono families hongi." During the interaction, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani arrived, and Aamir warmly hugged him before the director congratulated the actor on the happy news.

Aamir then turned back to the paparazzi and said, "5 tareekh bahut hi khaas din hai hamare liye." Confirming that it will be a private ceremony, he revealed that only family members and a few close friends would be in attendance. Seeking everyone's blessings, Aamir said, "Sabki duaayein chahenge hum log aur aap log blessings dijiye. Prarthana kariye ki achha safar rahe hamara."

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met around 25 years ago but lost touch over the years. They reconnected through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, when Gauri visited Mumbai a few years ago, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship. The couple has been dating for about 18 months, and Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the media ahead of his 60th birthday on March 13, 2025, saying they were in a serious and committed relationship.

This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. The actor first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple welcomed two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before parting ways in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy in 2011. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation but have continued to co-parent Azad and remain on amicable terms.