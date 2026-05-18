Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 3: Sanjay Dutt & Sameera Reddy's Film Continues Weak Run, Collects Just ₹80 Lakh

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Sanjay Dutt’s latest release Aakhri Sawal, a political psychological drama starring Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhary and Mrinal Kulkarni, opened poorly at the box office with just Rs 40 lakh, after being delayed a week due to Central Board of Film Certification issues from its original May 8, 2026 release date, and eventually released amid a clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Karuppu.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, minted Rs 80 lakh on Day 3, registering a 6.7% rise from Saturday’s Rs 75 lakh, taking its India net total to Rs 1.95 crore and India gross to Rs 2.34 crore so far, while its overseas earnings added Rs 10 lakh on Day 3 to reach Rs 40 lakh, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 2.74 crore.

About Akhri Sawal

Directed as an intense political and psychological drama, Aakhri Sawal revolves around Vicky, a brilliant but unpredictable scholar who sparks controversy after publicly accusing his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. The conflict begins after Vicky’s controversial thesis on the RSS gets rejected.

What starts as an academic disagreement soon transforms into a nationally televised debate after a sensationalist news anchor and a politically ambitious activist turn the matter into a public spectacle.

As the narrative unfolds, the confrontation between Vicky and Nadkarni evolves into a tense psychological battle. The film explores sensitive historical and political topics, including the Gandhi assassination and the Emergency, as Vicky aggressively questions his mentor’s views and beliefs.

While the day-two growth may offer slight relief to the makers, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether Aakhri Sawal can recover at the box office or continue its slow run in theatres.