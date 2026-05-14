Namashi Chakraborty Defends Aakhri Sawal Ahead Of Release, Says 'Don't Call It Propaganda Without Watching'

The makers of Aakhri Sawal organised a special screening of the film in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 13), with several members of the cast and political dignitaries in attendance. However, ahead of its theatrical release, the film sparked online debate, with a section of social media calling it “propaganda.”

Reacting strongly to the criticism, actor Namashi Chakraborty said the film should not be judged before audiences actually watch it. The upcoming film, based on 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), features Sanjay Dutt in the lead role and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Namashi said, “Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers.”

The actor also shared how he deals with criticism and controversies, revealing that he often remembers the advice given by his father, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. “My father would always tell me that whether it is in films or acting, it should be done with honesty and hard work,” he said.

The Delhi screening was attended by several well-known faces from the film, including Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event along with other political dignitaries.

Defending the film, Tridha Choudhary stressed that young audiences should watch it. “I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films,” she said.

Sameera Reddy also spoke in support of the project and shared, “Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts.”

Aakhri Sawal is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.