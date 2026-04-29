'A Woman Has Certain Restrictions...': Aakhri Sawal Actress Sameera Reddy On Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Shift Demand

Sameera Reddy / Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Deepika Padukone's eight-hour work shift demand has been in the news for the past many months. The actress reportedly opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, as the makers were not ready to accept her demand of working only eight hours a day. The actress had put this demand forward as she was a new mother. Many celebrities have reacted to it, and recently, in an interview, Sameera Reddy also spoke about it.

While talking to NDTV about Deepika's eight-hour work shift demand, Sameera, who is making a comeback with Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal, said, "Any workplace has a certain agenda. So we have to complete the work in a way so that people who have pumped money into the workplace will not struggle. At the same time, you have to keep in mind that a woman has certain restrictions when it comes to wanting time, especially with a new child. But that being said, it is a choice."

"The workplace should also allow one to exercise that choice. I do believe it's a kind of luxury in this country because it's still not mandatory or given. So, I feel it's a luxury for women to ask for right now. It's not the easiest. You have to balance both. It's hard. I didn't work for a while when I gave birth to my children. It was my choice. So, I can't take either side. I understand both sides," the actress further added.

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Not just Spirit, after becoming a mother, Deepika also left the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. She currently has Raaka and King lined up, and the actress is also expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh.

A few days ago, the couple took to Instagram to make the announcement about their second pregnancy.

Sameera Reddy Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Sameera is all set to make her comeback after more than a decade. Aakhri Sawal is slated to release on May 8, 2026.