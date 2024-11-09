 'Aaj Hi Shadi Kar Lo': Jasmin Bhasin's Mother Comments After Aly Goni Says 'Done' For Getting Married To Actress Next Year (Video)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who made their relationship official during their stint on Bigg Boss 14, were quizzed about their marriage by a friend at a recent Diwali party. While Aly confirmed that he will tie the knot with the actress next year, her mother expressed her desire for the couple to tie the knot today itself.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are one of the most loved couples on Indian television, made their relationship official during their stint together in Bigg Boss 14. The couple has been going strong ever since then and have openly expressed their love to each other. While fans of the couple adore their relationship, they are all waiting to see the duo take the plunge soon and tie the knot. Something that the couple has been quizzed about quite a lot is about their plan to get married.

article-image

Well, in a recent video of the couple at a Diwali bash shared by Krishna Mukherjee in her recent vlog, Aly was asked if he will get married to Jasmin in the next year. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star affirmed and said ''Haan, agle saal done.'' Further, when Jasmin's mother, who was also sitting with the couple there, was asked if she is okay with the couple tying the knot next year, the actress' mother said, ''Bilkul. Main toh kehti hoon aaj hi kar lo shadi. Meri chutti bhi hai.'' As Jasmin and the others present broke into a laughter riot, Aly quickly responded and said, ''Achha aapki chutti ke liye main shaadi kar loon.''

For the uninformed, both Jasmin and Aly have been very vocal about marriage being on the cards for them. Whenever the couple is quizzed by the media too on the said topic, they have always mentioned that they are taking marriage into consideration and that they plan on tying the knot pretty soon.

article-image

Aly, on the podcast with Bharti Singh had heaed praises on Jasmin Bhasin and had stated that she is the kind of a girl who always takes the family along.

