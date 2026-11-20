'Aag Laga Ke Chala Gaya': Hema Chaudhary Claims Someone Set Fire Near Malad's Bezubaan Shelter Housing Sharad Kapoor's 4 Dogs, Says Accused Mentioned Sanjay Dutt's Name - VIDEO | Instagram

Animal welfare activist Hema Chaudhary has alleged that a large stockpile of wood stored near her Bezubaan Shelter in Dharavali village, Madh Island, Malad, caught fire under suspicious circumstances. In a video shared on social media, she said that while the developments surrounding actor Sharad Kapoor were a separate matter, she did not understand why her shelter was being dragged into the situation. Claiming that someone deliberately set the wood on fire, Hema said, “Kisi ne aag laga ke chala gaya.”

Hema said she did not know who was behind the alleged incident but expressed concern that the fire could spread to her shelter, putting several animals at risk. Calling it a “life-threatening” situation, she said, “Sabse life-threatening baat ye hai ki wo aag mere shelter tak bhi ja sakti hai, ekdum bagal mein hai.” She further claimed that at least 40 dogs were inside the shelter, apart from Sharad's four dogs, and said, “Sharad ke 4 dogs hain, usko chhod ke bhi kam se kam 40 dogs andar hain.”

According to Hema, around one truckload of wood had been donated to the shelter. She alleged that someone had set the stockpile on fire and said the incident could have endangered the animals housed nearby.

Hema also alleged that she had received threats from a person associated with animal welfare, who had warned her against continuing to run the shelter. She claimed that the individual had threatened her life and said, “Mera shelter band karwane ke liye mujhe jaan ki dhamki bhi di hai animal welfare ke ek aadmi ne.” Hema added that she planned to approach the police the following day and file a complaint. She also claimed to have recorded the abusive language allegedly used by the individual.

Further speaking about the person, Hema alleged that he had visited Sharad at his residence and told her, “Sanjay Dutt se baat ho gayi hai.” She also claimed to have heard that the individual had connections with industrialist Anant Ambani, though she did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Hema further claimed that she received threats throughout the night after uploading her video. Recalling one of the alleged threats, she said, “Raat bhar dhamki dete rahe... sabse badi baat unhone bola, 'Tera NGO band karwata hoon.'” She maintained that the welfare and safety of the dogs should not be affected by the controversy surrounding Sharad Kapoor or the money he may have received. Hema said she had even asked Sharad not to accept the money, but insisted that the animals should not be dragged into the matter.

In her post, Hema also tagged television actresses Karishma Tanna and Ridhima Pandit, singer and actor John Abraham, social media personality Neha Maheshwri, and Malad MLA Aslam Shaikh.

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