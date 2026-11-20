Actor Sharad Kapoor revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached out to him after his emotional appeal for work went viral on social media. The two actors shared screen space in Josh (2000), and Sharad recently opened up about the support he has received from his former co-star during a difficult phase.

For those unversed, Sharad made headlines recently after a video of him parting ways with his dogs surfaced online. Soon after, the actor shared another video appealing to the film industry for work. His request received support from several celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, who came forward to help him.

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Sharad Kapoor And Offers Help

In a recent conversation with Navbharat Times, Sharad revealed that Shah Rukh personally called him after watching his video. Recalling their conversation, the actor said, "Shah Rukh Khan said, 'Do whatever you like and wish to do; I am ready to help you'. I will be meeting Aryan Khan soon."

Sharad also spoke about the help he received from Sonu Sood, who reportedly arranged a team of medical experts to treat his leg injury. He added that he would be travelling to Karjat for his treatment.

Sharad also looked back at his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Josh and spoke about the bond they shared during the film's shoot. Recalling how they helped each other on set, he said, "We had a great bond; whenever he got stuck on some dialogue, I helped him, even if the scene was against me, because I wanted to make a good film. And Shah Rukh is a confident actor, bahut bada aadmi hai woh."

Sharad Kapoor's Acting Career

Sharad Kapoor began his acting career with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994. A year later, he appeared in Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan. He gained recognition for playing a psychotic stalker opposite Sushmita Sen in Bhatt's Dastak (1996).

However, his major breakthrough came with Mansoor Khan's Josh in 2000, in which he played Prakash Sharma, the rival gang leader of Shah Rukh Khan's character, Max.

Over the years, Sharad appeared in several films, including Tamanna (1997), Khauff (2000), Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), Lakshya (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Jai Ho (2014).