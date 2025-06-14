‘Aadhe Paise Bhi Leke Chali Jaati Hai’: Salman Khan Jokes About Marriage, Divorce & Alimony On The Great Indian Kapil Show (Watch)

Instagram / X

The Great Indian Kapil Show is going to be back on Netflix with season 3, and this time, the first guest on the show is none other than Salman Khan. The superstar’s fans are super excited to watch his episode, and while the first episode will premiere on June 21, 2025, a short video of Salman from the show has made it to social media, in which the actor is seen joking about marriage, divorce, and alimony.

In the video, Salman says, “Jo sacrifice karte the, jo tolerance ka factor hai. Ab raat ko ek taang aajati hai upar toh uspe divorce ho jata hai. (Earlier, people used to sacrifice; there was a tolerance factor. Now, even if a leg comes over them at night, they get divorced).”

He further said, “Kharate liye jaate hai, thodi si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jata hai. Aur fir divorce toh chalo hogaya, woh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai (Because of snoring and a little misunderstanding, people get divorced. And then once divorce is done, she will take half of your money as well).”

Salman Khan is still single, and it looks like maybe during the show, his marriage was discussed, which is why Bhai shared his opinion on marriage, divorce, and alimony.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman was last seen in Sikandar which was released on Eid this year. The film was a box office disaster, and it is now available to stream on Netflix.

Talking about the actor’s upcoming movies, while no film is officially announced, reportedly, he will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s next, which is based on the Galwan valley conflict. Fans of Salman are excited to watch him play the role of an Army officer in the movie.

Meanwhile, there has been buzz of Bigg Boss 19 happening soon, and reportedly, Salman is going to shoot the promo of the show this month.