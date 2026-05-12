'A Woman Is Never Anyone's...': Actress Seerat Kapoor Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Calling Her 'Allu Arjun's Property'

Seerat Kapoor slams 'Allu Arjun’s property' comment | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film Run Raja Run, recently shared pictures with actor Allu Arjun from his private jet on April 8, on the occasion of his birthday. The post, which highlighted their close bond, drew trolling from a user who referred to her as 'Allu Arjun’s property,' in one of her recent posts, where she was herself in a lacy brown outfit, prompting Seerat to hit back strongly with a fitting response, slamming the remark and the user for making such inappropriate comments.

Seerat Kapoor Slams 'Allu Arjun's Property' Comment

Seerat called out the misogyny in the comment, writing, “Adding a “(heart eye emoji)” doesn’t make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”

Check it out:

Seerat Kapoor's Birthday Note For Allu Arjun

Sharing photos with Allu Arjun, Seerat wrote, "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!"

Who Is Seerat Kapoor?

Seerat was born on April 3, 1993, in Mumbai to hotelier Vineet Kapoor and Air India air hostess Neena Sihota Kapoor. She studied at Podar International School and later enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication but had to discontinue her studies due to commitments in her acting career.

Kapoor’s artistic journey began early, she started learning Indian classical music at the Rajesree School of Music when she was just 12.

At just 16, Kapoor began working as a full-time dance instructor at renowned choreographer Ashley Lobo’s academy. She later joined the team of the film Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, as an Assistant Choreographer.

Later, Seerat starred in several films including Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey, among others.